Leave it to Lady Gaga to shoot down a pregnancy rumor with a record announcement.

The Oscar winner informed her Little Monsters in a cute tweet Tuesday that her sixth studio album is on the way. Which kind of makes all her fans the expecting godparents, don’t you think?

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

“Rumors I’m pregnant?” she wrote. “Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6.

A tabloid report circulated last week that she was expecting.

And she recently shot down rumors of a romance with “A Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper after their goo-goo-eyed performance of “Shallow” during the Oscars. “Yes, people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see,” she said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

If Gaga can complete the album in relative haste, she’ll be striking while the iron is hot.

She earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for “A Star Is Born” and won for Best Original Song for “Shallow.”