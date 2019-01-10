Lady Gaga Apologizes For Song With R. Kelly, Vows To Pull It Off The Market

Gaga, 32, shared a lengthy note on Twitter to say sorry for her “poor judgment when I was young” in working with Kelly on the 2013 song “Do What U Want (With My Body).” They performed the song together on “Saturday Night Live”:

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

Kelly denies the claims, which prosecutors in Georgia are now reportedly investigating.

Gaga, herself a victim of a sexual assault when she was 19, said the allegations made against Kelly were “absolutely horrifying and indefensible.” She also announced plans to “remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms” and vowed never to work with him again.