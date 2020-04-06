Lady Gaga Raises $35 Million To Fight Coronavirus, Plans All-Star Virtual Concert

Lady Gaga is gathering the world’s biggest artists, including Elton John, Lizzo, John Legend and Billie Eilish, for a massive virtual concert to honor medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

Global Citizen and the World Health Organization announced on Monday that they are partnering with the “Stupid Love” singer for “One World: Together at Home,” which will air globally on Saturday, April 18, across various networks and streaming platforms.

The “historic, first-of-its-kind global broadcast” will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local and regional charities helping those in need, to “show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19” and to “celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines,” according to the press release.

Lady Gaga helped raise $35 million in the past 7 days for the World Health Organization. pic.twitter.com/G9KKeKDfyB — Lady Gaga Updates (@LGTourNews) April 6, 2020

“We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement ... and we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Gaga said during a virtual World Health Organization briefing. “I would like to send my prayers to people who are losing their jobs and having a hard time feeding themselves and their children.”

Gaga said that she and Global Citizen have already raised $35 million over the past week with the help of corporate leaders, tech companies and philanthropists.

The Oscar-winner went onto emphasize that the actual “One World” event is not a fundraiser, but a chance for everybody to come together in kindness.

“We want to raise the money before we go on air,” she explained. “When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, and enjoy the show.”

The international telecast will be hosted by a united front of late-night titans ― Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert ― as well as the cast of “Sesame Street.”

Gaga also helped curate the star-studded lineup for the event that will feature Alanis Morissette, Paul McCartney, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Maluma, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Idris Elba, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Burna Boy, Keith Urban and more, as well as appearances by doctors, nurses and families around the world.

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, ‘One World: Together At Home’ aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement. “Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

Gaga teased a big announcement earlier this month during an awkward video chat with Fallon, which was hampered by telephone rings and various other interruptions. Now we know what she’s been working on .