Lady Gaga Wanted A 'House Of Gucci' Sex Scene With Salma Hayek

If Lady Gaga had had her way, “House of Gucci” would’ve been a lot steamier.

During a Q&A following a recent British screening of the movie, the pop icon revealed that a love scene between her character, Patrizia Reggiani, and Salma Hayek’s Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma was filmed but ultimately left on the editing room floor.

“There is a whole side of this film that you did not see where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” Gaga said, as seen in footage of the Q&A tweeted by Pop Crave on Tuesday. “This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there.”

Though Gaga was light on specifics, she said the scene would have taken place after the death of Reggiani’s ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played by Adam Driver).

“I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe ... it gets hot,’” she recalled.

Hayek, meanwhile, backed up her co-star’s claims.

“You think she’s kidding,” she quipped at the Q&A.

“House of Gucci,” which hit theaters in November, chronicles the 1995 murder-for-hire of Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the Gucci fashion house. Two years after Gucci’s death, Reggiani was convicted of plotting her ex-husband’s murder. The Italian socialite served 18 years before she was released from prison in 2016.

The film, which also stars Jared Leto and Al Pacino, has been denounced by members of the Gucci family and received mixed reviews. Still, critics have widely praised Gaga’s performance as a not-so-apologetic murderess, and she’s considered a front-runner for a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

Accolades aside, Gaga didn’t seem particularly optimistic that Reggiani and Auriemma’s love scene would ever see the light of day.

