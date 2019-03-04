Lady Gaga Fans Launch Spoof Starbucks Campaign To Boost 'Shallow'

Lady Gaga fans are so in love with her Oscar-winning song “Shallow” that they’re stirring up a fake Starbucks campaign to push the Oscar-winning creation up the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The tune from the film “A Star Is Born” is currently 21st on the list, but the little monsters believe it should be much higher so they’re pushing the name on social media to get it up there, Buzzfeed reported. (Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” is currently at the top.)

The fake “Shallowbucks” campaign claims Starbucks will give customers a free drink voucher if they send a screenshot of themselves listening to the song. Some diehard fans are even tweeting fake messages from Starbucks, and boasting that they’ve received their vouchers to keep the ruse going.

I'm listening to #shallow by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper! @Starbucks



Starbucks is celebrating Lady Gaga’s Oscar win with a promotion for a free drink of choice simply post a screenshot of yourself listening to “Shallow” with the hashtag, #SHALLOWBUCKS for a free drink of choice pic.twitter.com/xbBkm5DFlh — Kaylee Gaga (@kayleedeangaga) March 1, 2019

The campy campaign was reportedly started Thursday by an 18-year-old college freshman and Gaga fan named Nico, who said he came up with the idea to help boost recognition and sales.

Starbucks has confirmed that the campaign is fake, that there will be no free drink vouchers offered in exchange for any selfies of people listening to “Shallow”:

This is a fake offer and not valid at Starbucks. We are investigating to determine how this fake post was created and circulated. Thank you. — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 2, 2019

Hi, Haley. I'm sorry for any confusion, but this is not a valid Starbucks offer. The post is completely false. We're investigating to see who created it. Thank you. -Nathan — Starbucks Help (@starbuckshelp) March 2, 2019

But believers weren’t so easily dissuaded — or at least they pretended to be holding strong.

I don’t know who you are but I think you’re mistaken. Please dm me the free drink voucher and don’t forget to stream Shallow — evan (@evnnyc) March 3, 2019

Take that Starbucks!!! I streamed The Shallow all day and I haven’t received my coupon for #SHALLOWBUCKS . pic.twitter.com/4ClT6iC87i — Augustine Trenton (@augustinetrento) March 2, 2019

Others were just goofing: