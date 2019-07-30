Lady Gaga Spotted Kissing Man Who Is Not Bradley Cooper

In case you thought all that was standing in the way of a Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper romance was an Irina Shayk-sized obstacle, just stop reading now and always remember them singing “Shallow” at the Oscars, their faces just centimeters apart.

Gaga has thrown the internet off the deep end and straight into despair after photos surfaced online of her kissing a man who is unfortunately not her “A Star Is Born” director and co-star, but monitor engineer Dan Horton.

In exclusive photos obtained by People, the “Shallow” singer is seen cozying up to and kissing Horton, who’s currently working on her Las Vegas residency “Enigma,” at a restaurant in Studio City, California on Sunday.

Onlookers told the outlet that the pair were seen kissing “multiple times” and were in “deep conversation” during the brunch date, which reportedly lasted around an hour.

Ed Herrera via Getty Images Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" at the Oscars.

In one photo, Gaga, who kept it casual in a black bodysuit and cutoff shorts with her name emblazoned on the back pocket, bends over to kiss Horton, while placing her hand on his chest.

“They were kissing as they spoke really close up. Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen,” an unnamed source told People, adding that “she seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”

Horton apparently started working with Gaga in November 2018, a month before the debut of her concert residency, according to his LinkedIn profile, and has worked on tours for artists like Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z.

The Nashville-based technician, who was previously married to theater actress Autumn Guzzardi, is also the owner of Audio Engineering Consulting Group.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Christian Carino and Lady Gaga pictured together at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

And despite the unchecked internet thirst, Gaga and Cooper have seemingly kept it strictly platonic, as the Grammy winner was engaged to talent agent Christian Carino until the two broke up in February after two years of dating.

In June, Cooper split from supermodel Shayk after four years together, fueling speculation that the he and Gaga might make their rumored romance official.

But the singer has consistently denied reports that her relationship with Cooper is anything but professional, joking that the two of them “fooled” everybody with their onscreen chemistry.