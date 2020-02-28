Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Is A Sci-Fi Adventure And Return To Cosmic Pop Form

The new era of Lady Gaga is finally here.

After weeks of social media teases, the Mother Monster unveiled a new single, “Stupid Love,” at midnight Friday. If you thought she’d shifted her focus to movie stardom after 2018’s “A Star Is Born,” and its Oscar-winning duet with Bradley Cooper, “Shallow,” think again. With its anthemic chorus and made-for-the-dance-floor bass line, the song is a bold restatement by Gaga as a pop chameleon and visionary.

Directed by Daniel Askill, the “Stupid Love” video features bold colors and slick choreography, harkening back to classic Gaga hits like “Telephone” and “Born This Way.” In it, the 11-time Grammy winner portrays an interstellar dominatrix with a telekinetic ability to break up a battle.

“The world rots in conflict,” a caption declares at the start of the clip. “Many tribes battle for dominance. While the Spiritual ones pray and sleep for peace, the Kindness punks fight for Chromatica.”

Not much is known about Gaga’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2016’s “Joanne,” including the title or release date. Announcing the release of “Stupid Love” on Twitter, however, she used the hashtag #Chromatica, prompting fans to speculate that it may be the title.

My single and music video are dropping in 45 minutes. Don’t mind me, I’ll just be in the corner breathing into a paper bag. #StupidLove #CHROMATICA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 28, 2020

She also shared a few details about the project Friday in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“We are definitely dancing,” she said. “There were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me.”

This time around, the recording process was particularly emotional.

“I used to cry a lot in the studio,” she said. “I would listen back to what I was singing and I would hear my voice and I would hear the music and it would be so joyful and celebratory. I would essentially see the arc of my entire day.”

Watch the “Stupid Love” video below.