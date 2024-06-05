LOADING ERROR LOADING

Lady Gaga was quick to shut down pregnancy rumors after the “Born This Way” singer was photographed at her sister’s wedding this weekend.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, quelled the speculation on Tuesday via a TikTok video, a little help from Taylor Swift, and a call to action.

“Not pregnant ― just down bad cryin at the gym,” the singer wrote in a caption, quoting a lyric from “Down Bad,” one of the songs on Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Gaga ended the text overlay on her video by asking followers to “register to vote at www.headcount.org,” a message that she repeated in her caption and in the comments under the clip.

Followers were swift to praise Gaga for shutting down the pregnancy rumors, and for the inclusion of the “Down Bad” lyric.

“The Taylor reference I’m OBSESSED,” one of the top comments read. Another fan added: “Ok but the Taylor reference!! Girls give us a duet!! This is now a need.”

While Gaga hasn’t hinted at an upcoming Swift collaboration, she did reveal earlier this year that she’s back in the studio and making new music.