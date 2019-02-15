Blame Lady Gaga's Botched Musical Tattoo On 'Too Many Tequilas'

Lady Gaga apparently took a page out of Ariana Grande’s book What Not To Do When Getting A Tattoo and ended up with a body art fail all her own.

The singer, who’s reportedly amassed a collection of more than 20 tattoos, debuted some new ink on Valentine’s Day by Los Angeles-based artist Winter Stone but had to make a quick fix when fans pointed out a glaring error.

Gaga and manager Bobby Campbell inked the notes that spell out her name on a musical staff on their inner arms. However, instead of drawing five horizontal lines on the musical staff, there were only four.

Luckily, Gaga had a sense of humor about the botched tattoo and quickly added another line to her arm, before joking that “too many tequilas” were to blame.

“Musical crisis averted,” she wrote alongside a photo of the new and improved ink. “Too many tequilas forgot the fifth staff line poor thing. Here’s the real deal.”

Gaga jokingly apologized to music in general in a video she later shared poking fun at the error, adding in the caption that she was “appalled” by the misstep as a student of music theory.

“That’s what happens when u drink and tattoo,” she wrote back to a fan who noted the original mistake.

Grande’s snafu was much more difficult to remedy after she accidentally inked the word for a tiny charcoal grill in Japanese on her hand. The pop star only made matters worse by botching an attempt to fix it.

Gaga also inked a delicately drawn rose down the length of her spine with the song title “La Vie En Rose” on each side of the stem. The Grammy-winner sings the Édith Piaf classic early on in the Oscar-nominated “A Star Is Born” when her character Ally first meets rock star Jackson Maine, played by Bradley Cooper.

Luckily, that much larger tattoo went off without a hitch.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to “la vie en rose,” she wrote alongside a photo of her back on Instagram. “my spinal cord is now a rose.”

Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” co-star and director recently gushed about her acting instincts, referencing a particularly heartbreaking moment from the film when the singer grabs his face, which wasn’t in the script.

“I think that’s also probably why the audience felt it was so real, those tactile moments,” he said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Thursday. “The way she touches his face with her finger. You pray that an actor is going to do something like that, and she did that in droves throughout the whole shooting process. I was very lucky.”