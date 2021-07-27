Lady Gaga's Doppelgänger Is Competing At The Tokyo Olympics

Lady Gaga fans did a double-take at who they believe is a dead ringer for the “Bad Romance” singer competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
Photos of Julyana Al-Sadeq, who is representing Jordan in the taekwondo event, went viral on Monday due to her uncanny resemblance to the star.
Here’s Al-Sadeq:
An action shot:
Here’s Lady Gaga:
And the pair side-by-side:
Little Monsters predictably went gaga for the doppelgänger, who was knocked out of the women’s 67kg category in the round of 16 by Brazil’s Milena Titoneli.
