Lady Gaga's Doppelgänger Is Competing At The Tokyo Olympics

Lady Gaga fans did a double-take at who they believe is a dead ringer for the “Bad Romance” singer competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Photos of Julyana Al-Sadeq, who is representing Jordan in the taekwondo event, went viral on Monday due to her uncanny resemblance to the star.

Here’s Al-Sadeq:

Maja Hitij via Getty Images

An action shot:

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Here’s Lady Gaga:

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

And the pair side-by-side:

Getty Images

Little Monsters predictably went gaga for the doppelgänger, who was knocked out of the women’s 67kg category in the round of 16 by Brazil’s Milena Titoneli.

Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/DMvSOHCGyn — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 26, 2021

Wtf 😭☠️ Lady Gaga in the Olympics we're so proud of you!! you made it 😭😭☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/cwvnlUN41y — itlog🐣 (@itloggaga) July 26, 2021

There can be a hundred people at the olympics and one of them is Lady Gaga competing for a taekwondo medal. pic.twitter.com/B90HsaKtLu — Rickie Marsden (@BeardManRick) July 26, 2021

lady gaga said "f*ck grammys and oscars, i want a gold olympic medal now" pic.twitter.com/ufyB85cmOm — pedro (@hausofmalamente) July 26, 2021

this is Lady Gaga at the Tokyo Olympics and no one can convince me otherwise pic.twitter.com/Qw8aOCmCrh — gaga ♡ (@thegagasource_) July 26, 2021