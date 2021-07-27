ENTERTAINMENT

Lady Gaga's Doppelgänger Is Competing At The Tokyo Olympics

"This is Lady Gaga at the Tokyo Olympics and no one can convince me otherwise," one fan tweeted about martial arts master Julyana Al-Sadeq from Jordan.

Lady Gaga fans did a double-take at who they believe is a dead ringer for the “Bad Romance” singer competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Photos of Julyana Al-Sadeq, who is representing Jordan in the taekwondo event, went viral on Monday due to her uncanny resemblance to the star.

Here’s Al-Sadeq:

An action shot:

Here’s Lady Gaga:

 

And the pair side-by-side:

 

Little Monsters predictably went gaga for the doppelgänger, who was knocked out of the women’s 67kg category in the round of 16 by Brazil’s Milena Titoneli.

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Lady Gaga Olympics