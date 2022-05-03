Lady Gaga Teases Her New Power Ballad For 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Lady Gaga released a video of her new song for the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack on Monday ― and it just might take your breath away.
That’s because the new song, “Hold My Hand,” is a power ballad that was obviously influenced by the Berlin song “Take My Breath Away,” a big hit when the first “Top Gun” movie came out in 1986.
That film’s much-delayed sequel finally hits theaters on May 27.
Gaga teased her song’s release on Tuesday with a series of tweets, one that included a photo of her with the film’s star, Tom Cruise, and others featuring lyrics from the song.
She also explained a little bit about the song in an Instagram post, saying it’s not just for the movie, but also for people “who feel like they’re not gonna be ok or WE ARE never gonna be ok and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself.”
You can hear the new song below.