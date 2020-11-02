Trump, 'Fox & Friends' Slam Lady Gaga For Pro-Biden Video, Being 'Anti-Fracking Activist'

“Fox & Friends” went after Lady Gaga Monday for being a vocal supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden shortly after President Donald Trump tweeted about her alleged stance against fracking.

Co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt discussed a video the singer posted over the weekend showing her wearing camouflage and drinking a beer while telling Americans she’s voting for Biden.

Kilmeade took issue with Gaga addressing “Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Florida or Arizona” by name and suggested she was mocking them with her look in the video.

“To ask Lady Gaga to join you to try to convert Pennsylvanians to vote for you is kind of interesting, because she mocks an average, I guess, rural Pennsylvania blue-collar worker in a video in support of Joe Biden,” said Kilmeade, before going on to say: “She also hates fracking! And that scares the heck out of Pennsylvania, that the president’s gonna get this job and ban fracking.”

Fox & Friends attacks Lady Gaga, as the hunt for a deplorables moment plumbs new depths of desperation pic.twitter.com/1cX7isSDXY — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) November 2, 2020

Kilmeade’s remarks come on the heels of Gaga and Trump having a bizarre back-and-forth on Twitter.

Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh shared a statement from the campaign in response to her video, calling her an “anti-fracking activist” and claiming Biden will always “prioritize” the “liberal Hollywood elite and the radical left.”

In response to Murtaugh’s tweet, Gaga tweeted back at him and tagged Trump, declaring she’s “happy” to be “living rent free” in their heads. She also included a video she also posted on her Instagram Story that asked: “What is a fracking?”

HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020

Trump fired back some tweets directed at Gaga hours later, in which he assailed the star for allegedly being against fracking.

Just learned that Sleepy Joe Biden is campaigning in Pennsylvania with Lady Gaga, a proud member of “Artists Against Fracking.” This is more proof that he would ban Fracking and skyrocket your energy prices... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

...As I said at the debate – “Will you remember that Texas?Pennsylvania? Ohio? New Mexico?” I will always protect American Energy and American Jobs! Get out and VOTE #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Trump has repeatedly claimed his Democratic opponent will ban fracking if elected, while Biden has said he does not plan to ban it.

Gaga had not publicly responded to Trump’s tweets as of Monday morning.