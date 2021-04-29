Lady Gaga’s Alleged Dognappers Arrested For Attempted Murder And Robbery

Five people suspected to be responsible for shooting Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, and kidnapping two of the singer’s beloved French bulldogs have been arrested, multiple outlets have confirmed with the Los Angeles Police Department.

James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were charged Thursday with attempted murder and robbery, according to the Los Angeles Times and ABC News.

The LAPD said that detectives “do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner,” but rather “knew the great value of the breed of dogs,” in a statement obtained by the LA Times.

Jennifer McBride, 50, has also been charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Police say McBride brought the two missing French bulldogs to the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station, claiming she had found them. Law enforcement initially believed that McBride was “uninvolved and unassociated” with the crime.

But police said Thursday that McBride did inquire about the $500,000 reward Lady Gaga immediately offered as a reward for the retrieval of her dogs.

Harold White, 40, has also been charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Police say White was in a relationship with McBride, and is also the father of one of the three men who allegedly carried out the robbery, Jaylin White.

On Feb. 24, Ryan Fischer was taking the pop star’s three dogs — Koji, Gustav and Asia — on a stroll in Hollywood when two armed men approached him from a vehicle, according to reports. Fischer, a family friend of Gaga’s family, was shot in the chest after refusing to hand over the three dogs.

The assailants fled and drove away with Koji and Gustav, leaving Asia behind. Fischer was cradling the dog as emergency medical workers treated him, per KABC-TV.

Fischer was hospitalized but survived the nearly fatal attack, stating in a lengthy Instagram post in March that he is “still in recovery from a very close call with death.”