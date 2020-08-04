Kristin Cavallari Snuggling With Stephen Colletti In 2020 Is Washing Away Our Sanity

The rain fell down and woke our dreams by bringing them to reality: Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti have reunited ... sort of.

On Tuesday, the “Laguna Beach” stars appeared cozily snuggled up together in a photo posted to Cavallari’s Instagram page.

“2004 or 2020?!” she captioned the image, a nod back to when the duo dated in high school while starring on the MTV reality series.

Fans of “Laguna Beach” can’t forget that Cavallari and Colletti’s relationship woes were the height of dramatic TV from 2004 to 2006: They spawned a rivalry between Cavallari and co-star/classmate Lauren Conrad and led viewers to discuss whether they were pro-Kristin or pro-“LC.”

Apparently, the pair was not rekindling the former flame between them — rather, Cavallari was simply visiting her hometown, TMZ reported. And, in fairness to Cavallari, the caption holds up: The two of them do look a whole lot like they did nearly 15 years ago.

J. Merritt via Getty Images Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, Lauren Conrad and other cast members of MTV's "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" (Photo by Jason Merritt/FilmMagic)

Assuming we can’t go back, back to the beginning of Cavallari and Colletti’s relationship, the reunion photo still sent many “Laguna Beach” fans into a tizzy ― including fellow MTV reality TV star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi:

Instagram Instagram

Fans on Twitter were also beside themselves about the Colletti-Cavallari 2020 moment:

Kristin Cavallari just posted a pic on insta with Laguna love Stephen Colletti and let me tell you I am here for this. — Jay Bird (@jaykinney) August 4, 2020

Kristin Cavallari just posted a photo with Stephen Colletti and I don't know how to act pic.twitter.com/P5miSJIL4Y — ilce rodriguez (@ohhhhilce) August 4, 2020

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti? STOP IT RIGHT NOW MY 15 YR OLD SELF IS SCREAMING 💀 sorry LC but Kristin legit always had Stephen, we don’t make the rules — Sophie (@sophienotsoph) August 4, 2020

kristin cavallari back with stephen colleti just when I thought i had seen it all, 2020 throws me more — kp (@kelseypaige__) August 4, 2020

Kristin Cavallari posted an instagram with Stephen Colletti and the screammmm I let out pic.twitter.com/htjyslhKEG — Rob Romeo (@RobbyIsAFreeElf) August 4, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!