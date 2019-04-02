Laine Hardy Slays His Second Chance On 'American Idol'

Laine Hardy is making the most of a second chance on “American Idol.”

The 18-year-old from Louisiana brought on Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me” in his Top 20 solo Monday, earning huzzahs from judge Katy Perry for “literally commanding the stage,” and from Luke Bryan for improving his voice over the last year.

That’s right, Hardy appeared on “American Idol” in 2018 and made it to Hollywood week.

During the auditions this time around, he accompanied a friend on guitar for her “American Idol” tryout, and the panelists asked him to sing a tune as well. Hardy obliged and earned a golden ticket to Hollywood.

A few shows later, he’s still here ― and with good reason. Bryan commended him for performing “to win.”