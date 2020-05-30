Guest At Packed Memorial Day Weekend Pool Party Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A person who attended a packed pool party in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, over Memorial Day weekend — video of which went viral and drew widespread condemnation — has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Camden County Health Department issued a health warning on Facebook on Friday, revealing an unidentified person from Boone County had “arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit.”

Health officials also released the person’s itinerary from the weekend, noting the times they’d attended the Backwater Jack’s Bar And Grill, Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool and Buffalo Wild Wings venues.

Officials asked people in attendance to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Footage that KTVK-3TV anchor Scott Pasmore filmed over the weekend at Backwater Jack’s Bar And Grill — which was hosting an event called “Zero Ducks Given” — showed people not adhering to social distancing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the contagion that’s now killed more than 100,000 nationwide.

Check out the video here:

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

The scenes prompted officials in nearby St. Louis County on Monday to issue a travel advisory for anyone who’d attended.

“This reckless behavior endangers countless people and risks setting us back substantially from the progress we have made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said County Executive Sam Page in a statement at the time.

Missouri has had almost 12,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Some 676 people have died in the state from the virus.