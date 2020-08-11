LaKeith Stanfield Says He's 'OK' After Instagram Posts Worry Fans

Actor LaKeith Stanfield said he’s “ok” and “not harming” himself after a series of troubling Instagram posts alarmed some fans.

Stanfield posted a statement on the social media platform Tuesday saying he appreciates “everyone checking in on me.”

“I’m good,” the “Knives Out” star wrote. “I apologize for making you worry.”

On Monday night, Stanfield shared a series of cryptic videos with captions that included, “I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care,” and, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.”

The posts, since deleted, prompted an outpouring of concern from many fans and friends.

Comedian Patton Oswalt wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he had reached out to friends he and Stanfield have in common and asked if someone could put him in touch with the actor.

Stanfield’s PR reps responded to Oswalt’s tweet, saying that the “Get Out” actor was “well” and that the “love you all have is appreciated.”

“Sorry if I overreacted,” Oswalt tweeted moments later.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.

