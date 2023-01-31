What's Hot

U.S. NewsGunsCentral FloridaLakeland

Police: 10 Wounded In Drive-By Shooting In Central Florida

Two of the victims were critically injured, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening, Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said.
AP
Police tape cordons tied together.
Matt Rourke via Associated Press

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Ten people were injured Monday afternoon during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically injured, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren’t considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.

Lakeland is located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Tampa.

“I’ve been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people were shot at one time, ever,” Taylor said.

A crowd of people were gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan rolled by, slowing but not stopping, police said. Four people fired shots from the sedan’s windows before the car sped away, Taylor said.

Officers were searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting, and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as “challenged” and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

