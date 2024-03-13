Internet Abuzz Over Donald Trump's Autograph On Laken Riley Pic

Donald Trump met with the parents of Laken Riley, the college student found dead near the University of Georgia last month, before Saturday’s rally ― and a photo of their encounter definitely attracted internet eyeballs on Tuesday.
Riley died after Jose Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan citizen who immigration authorities say unlawfully crossed into the United States in 2022, allegedly killed her.
Authorities said Riley’s skull was disfigured and that she died from blunt force trauma. As a result, Ibarra has been charged with multiple crimes, including malice murder, felony murder and false imprisonment.
Because Riley’s alleged killer was in the country illegally, many right-wingers have turned her death into a cause célèbre.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) castigated President Joe Biden at the State of the Union, telling him to “say her name.”
The president did, though it sounded like he was saying, “Lincoln Riley” instead.
Riley’s mother, Allyson Phillips, was upset at Biden’s verbal blunder, calling it “pathetic,“ according to the New York Post.
Phillips and Riley’s father, Jason Riley, attended Trump’s Georgia rally and met the former president backstage.
Trump posted photos of the meeting on his website, including one pic that many people on social media found bizarre since it showed Riley’s parents beaming with joy after Trump had autographed a photo of their deceased daughter.
Oh, and, like Biden, he got Riley’s name wrong, misspelling it as “Lakan.”
The mixed messages in the photo inspiried a lot of reactions.