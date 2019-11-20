Halftime at the Los Angeles Lakers victory over Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed an added bit of star power on Tuesday night.

Tennis legend Venus Williams, newly retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, comedian Ian Karmel and “The Late Late Show” host James Corden joined the Laker Girls cheerleaders in footage that’s now going viral online:

Gronk was out here dancing with the Lakers' cheerleaders at half 😂 pic.twitter.com/NzkHgAs2t6 — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) November 20, 2019

Venus WIlliams, James Corden and Gronk all performed during halftime at Staples 😂🕺 pic.twitter.com/oX0BEJ1aVm — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 20, 2019

Here’s Rob Gronkowski and James Corden dancing with the Laker girls at halftime. pic.twitter.com/cOUbnSCWh2 — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) November 20, 2019

Some people on social media speculated that the stars were filming a segment for “The Late Late Show.” Representatives from the show did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for further information.

Karmel, however, revealed in a video shared on Twitter that it was for an upcoming CBS show titled “Game On,” which will be hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and feature himself, Williams, Gronkowski and actor Bobby Lee.

It is reportedly a remake of Corden’s sports-themed “A League Of Their Own” panel show that airs on Sky in the U.K.

Karmel, a die-hard Portland Trail Blazers fan, also lightheartedly explained in the video why he donned a Lakers jersey for the bit.

“As you know, I hate the Lakers. I’ve hated the Lakers my entire life,” Karmel said. “I will continue to hate the Lakers, I will go on hating the Lakers after I’m deep in the grave. Unfortunately, I love attention a little bit more than I hate the Lakers, and what you saw tonight was an example of that.”

Check out the video here:

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Late Late Show,” meanwhile, Corden poked fun at Fox’s “The Masked Singer” competition with some help from musician Adam Lambert and actor Josh Gad:

He also riffed on the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in his monologue: