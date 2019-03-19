Lala Kent Of 'Vanderpump Rules' Reveals She Is An Alcoholic

Lala Kent of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” is talking about her dependence on alcohol and her newfound sobriety.

The 28-year-old reality TV star told her followers via Instagram Stories on Sunday that she is an alcoholic.

“Five months ago, I came to the realization that I am an alcoholic, and I am now a friend of Bill W., which you will never know how much this program means to me [and] has given me new life,” Kent said. Bill W. is in reference to William (Bill) Griffith Wilson, the co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous.

“You’ll never know how much this program means to me,” she said. “When I’m having the roughest day I could possibly have, I can for once see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The reality star also opened up about her late father, Kent Burningham, whom she lost last year and how the program has helped her get through her toughest days.

“I’m so grateful that I have this program and that I can mourn him,” Kent said. “The program has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind and remember what he brought to my life ― what he meant to me, what he taught me.”

Kent spoke with Cosmopolitan about her drinking back in December, saying that she “was falling into a pattern” and using it to self-medicate.

Amanda Edwards via Getty Images Lala Kent and her fiancé, director Randall Emmett, attend the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 23 in Santa Monica.

“Drinking for me was medication instead of celebration. Instead of going and talking to somebody about losing someone extremely important to you, we turn to things to medicate,” she said.