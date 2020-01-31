‘The Fix Is In!’ Twitter Users Shred ‘Coward’ Lamar Alexander After Vote Reveal

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) found himself trending on Twitter late Thursday after announcing he would not vote to allow witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
And the word trending alongside his name wasn’t exactly a compliment:
The House impeachment managers were hoping to summon testimony from former national security advisor John Bolton, who could speak to Trump’s attempts to use U.S. military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals. Bolton’s upcoming book reportedly confirms many of the details.
Alexander was considered the swing vote and his decision will likely ensure that no witnesses will be called. However, he claimed the point was moot: Trump’s actions, he said, were “inappropriate,” but he could not be impeached for them.
“Let the people decide” via this year’s presidential election, Alexander wrote.
That didn’t sit well with his critics, who slammed the decision on Twitter and caused “coward” to trend along with Alexander’s name: