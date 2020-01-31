‘The Fix Is In!’ Twitter Users Shred ‘Coward’ Lamar Alexander After Vote Reveal

And the word trending alongside his name wasn’t exactly a compliment:

The House impeachment managers were hoping to summon testimony from former national security advisor John Bolton, who could speak to Trump’s attempts to use U.S. military aid to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals. Bolton’s upcoming book reportedly confirms many of the details.

Alexander was considered the swing vote and his decision will likely ensure that no witnesses will be called. However, he claimed the point was moot: Trump’s actions, he said, were “inappropriate,” but he could not be impeached for them.

“Let the people decide” via this year’s presidential election, Alexander wrote.

That didn’t sit well with his critics, who slammed the decision on Twitter and caused “coward” to trend along with Alexander’s name:

The fix is in.

No witnesses.



The rest of this should be as easy as getting an all white jury to spring a Mississippi Klansman in 1965.https://t.co/2oDVcGZ2ZC — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) January 31, 2020

They are all cowards. Every. Single. One. — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) January 31, 2020

The people did decide - we chose a republic. You chose a king. #coward https://t.co/2XUrVCZpjp — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) January 31, 2020

This is how you will be remembered. As a coward. Bought and sold. https://t.co/fHFtb8e1WE — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 31, 2020

Lamar Alexander another coward We won’t forget the ones who sold America down the drain — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) January 31, 2020

BREAKING: Lamar Alexander says the glove fits but he still plans to acquit. #LamarsLegacy #ComplicitGOP https://t.co/Uv2AoOhFwb — Richard Hine (@richardhine) January 31, 2020

You could've just tweeted "I'm a coward" and forgone this entire thread you worked so hard on. Way too many extra words. D-. https://t.co/i38rgZQ0QL — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 31, 2020

Trump's actions weren't just "inappropriate," per the GAO, they were illegal, you worthless coward.



You will never be remembered for anything but this – betraying your country.https://t.co/tjrDiFNgQr — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 31, 2020

The entirety of Lamar Alexander's career tanked over 1 vote.



History will destroy him and should — Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) January 31, 2020

You are a HISTORIC coward. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 31, 2020

Tonight, u can express your anger by considering a donation to @harrisonjaime @SaraGideon @AmyMcGrathKY @ShuttleCDRKelly @Hickenlooper @ossoff @GreenfieldIowa @GaryPeters to ensure that the cowards in the Senate who denied a 75% majority of Americans the right to witnesses, pay. pic.twitter.com/h22oAw0y10 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 31, 2020

Lamar Alexander and his Republican colleagues have forever shamed the United States Senate. This is a very dark moment in our history — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 31, 2020

“The president’s conduct is a national embarrassment.... All he has to do is give us a day of honesty, to come out and say this is what happened.”



— Lamar Alexander, speaking about President Bill Clinton in 1998 pic.twitter.com/yXccZUGr5O — David Priess (@DavidPriess) January 31, 2020

Lamar Alexander is selling out his country on his way out the door. Lower than low. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 31, 2020

The verdict is in on Lamar Alexander. Party over country. No integrity. No courage. No moral core. This is his legacy. — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 31, 2020

Lamar Alexander joins fellow Republicans in voting for the first impeachment trial in U.S. history with no witnesses. Shame on him and his party. They are now accomplices in Donald Trump’s crimes. https://t.co/dP1N0R4j2o — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 31, 2020

Lamar Alexander released a statement befitting oof the coward Republican that he is:



Trump is guilty as charged, but I won’t apply the law.



Three quarters of Americans want #WitnessesNOW and expect John Bolton to testify.



But the @SenateGOP is coward central. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) January 31, 2020