Lamar Jackson had wild runs against the Cleveland Browns on Monday — allegedly in more ways than one.

After previously leaving the game with cramps, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback emerged from the locker room like a superhero late in the fourth quarter, throwing a go-ahead 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on a fourth down with less than 2 minutes left. After the Browns tied it up, he then led the team to a 55-yard Justin Tucker field goal with 2 seconds left, helping the Ravens win 47-42.

It was a dramatic victory against a division opponent, and one that kept the Ravens in the NFL playoff hunt at 8-5. But something wasn’t quite passing the smell test.

It was a mystery when Jackson first left late in the game with an undisclosed injury. And though official word came that it was “cramps,” the internet thought he was, uh, going for two.

We are told Lamar Jackson has cramps but I know the mud-butt shuffle when I see it #BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/OxFVMtcSnU — Andrew (@Tashville401) December 15, 2020

ESPN: “Lamar Jackson leaves the game with cramps”



Twitter: pic.twitter.com/w6oFUVw3YG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 15, 2020

Lamar Jackson got hit with the Taco Bell “cramps” #BALvsCLE pic.twitter.com/Jvx6DvizdS — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 15, 2020

Even his teammate Robert Griffin III couldn’t hold it in.

Cramps trended on Twitter, with many comparing Jackson to NBA star Paul Pierce.

In 2008, Pierce infamously had to be wheeled out of an NBA Finals game with an injury, only to appear shortly later looking — dare we say — spry? After more than a decade, he seemingly admitted last year that it was for a bathroom emergency (though he later played that off as a joke).

I know they said #lamarjackson had cramps but I think he pulled a #paulpierce pic.twitter.com/K1GkkRonuR — Aaron Palmer (@APJig5aw06) December 15, 2020

However, Jackson is pooh-poohing all of that. Talking to the media after the game, the quarterback denied he had a case of the browns against the Browns.

“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” Jackson said. “I was cramping.”

See, Twitter! He was crapping cramping.

ESPN added some insight. The outlet reported Jackson, who only returned to play recently after testing positive for COVID-19 in November, was cramping in his arms and his legs and left the game for intravenous salt solutions.

Regardless of what anyone thinks, it’s clear the QB took care of business both on and off the field.