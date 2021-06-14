The Celebrity Boxing Match You Probably Missed — And For Good Reason

Former pop star Aaron Carter and ex-NBA standout Lamar Odom wore headgear during their celebrity boxing match Friday, but nothing could protect them from harsh reviews of their fight. (See a clip of their bout below.)

“Like a car crash you can’t turn away from,” USA Today’s For the Win wrote.

Following YouTuber Logan Paul’s exhibition bout in which he lasted all eight rounds against former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., this one was less hyped but perhaps more absurd.

Odom, the former Laker who was once married to Khloé Kardashian, had a reported 10-inch height advantage on Carter.

And it showed.

LAMAR ODOM DROPS AARON CARTER pic.twitter.com/avvJjfQhdT — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 12, 2021

Odom scored a technical knockout in the second round at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

i paid $30 for this lmfaaaaaooo



lamar odom BULLIED aaron carter pic.twitter.com/SkeqQfGdvi — TYLER GROS$O (@tylergrosso) June 12, 2021

But the “Aaron’s Party” singer, who’s the brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, seemed unfazed by his resounding defeat.

“I got punched in the throat so hard lol that shit was so much fun!!!! I actually had a blast so y’all can say what you want. But I don’t see you at 6’ fighting a giant. Takes a bow,” he wrote on Twitter.

Fans’ sensibilities took a beating, too.

Odom’s reach is like, 10 inches more than carter and he outweighs him by like 40 kilos. Sooooo what did we think was going to happen? — Jessica Sinclair (@jessie_grimm1) June 13, 2021

aaron really needed that check. sheesh. — ⚛️🐺𓂀 ‘brįęłłę 🥶♠️ęłån 𓂀 🐺⚛️ (@lillovespells) June 13, 2021

This is an embarrassment to the fucking sport of Boxing. — Jerm (@Kineticjerm) June 13, 2021

Did this really happen?? — The FUN guy (@MBM_Jroc) June 13, 2021