The Celebrity Boxing Match You Probably Missed — And For Good Reason

Former pop star Aaron Carter and ex-NBA standout Lamar Odom wore headgear during their celebrity boxing match Friday, but nothing could protect them from harsh reviews of their fight. (See a clip of their bout below.)
“Like a car crash you can’t turn away from,” USA Today’s For the Win wrote.
Following YouTuber Logan Paul’s exhibition bout in which he lasted all eight rounds against former boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., this one was less hyped but perhaps more absurd.
Odom, the former Laker who was once married to Khloé Kardashian, had a reported 10-inch height advantage on Carter.
And it showed.
Odom scored a technical knockout in the second round at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
But the “Aaron’s Party” singer, who’s the brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, seemed unfazed by his resounding defeat.
“I got punched in the throat so hard lol that shit was so much fun!!!! I actually had a blast so y’all can say what you want. But I don’t see you at 6’ fighting a giant. Takes a bow,” he wrote on Twitter.
Fans’ sensibilities took a beating, too.