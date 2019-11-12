Lamar Odom Gets Engaged To Sabrina Parr

Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom, who chronicled his doomed marriage to Khloe Kardashian in a memoir published in May, appears ready for a new chapter.
He announced his engagement to girlfriend Sabrina Parr on Monday.
“Introducing my new fiancé,” Odom wrote on Instagram with a picture of the pair after he popped the question. “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She’s the ONE!!!”
Parr flashed her engagement ring in her own ’gram, writing, “I SAID YES!!!!”
Odom, 40, and Parr, 32, a health and life coach, made their relationship Insta-official in August.
″Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Nene Leakes apparently witnessed the proposal at a Miami Beach steakhouse. “So glad I could be here wit you,” she wrote in the Instagram comments. “Love both of you and praying over this union.”
Odom brings considerable baggage to the commitment, including a history of drug and sex addiction that he wrote about in “Darkness to Light.”
He and Kardashian were married after about a month of dating in 2009. The two split in 2013, but Kardashian delayed the divorce to take care of Odom following a near-fatal 2015 overdose. They finalized the divorce in 2016.
Odom recently revealed that he had dated actor Taraji P. Henson before Kardashian, and regretted how that romance crumbled.
“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk,” he said. “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”