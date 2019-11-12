Lamar Odom Gets Engaged To Sabrina Parr

Odom brings considerable baggage to the commitment, including a history of drug and sex addiction that he wrote about in “Darkness to Light.”

He and Kardashian were married after about a month of dating in 2009. The two split in 2013, but Kardashian delayed the divorce to take care of Odom following a near-fatal 2015 overdose. They finalized the divorce in 2016.

Odom recently revealed that he had dated actor Taraji P. Henson before Kardashian, and regretted how that romance crumbled.

“Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk,” he said. “I didn’t know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloe Kardashian.”