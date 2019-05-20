Lamar Odom Used Fake Penis To Cheat On 2004 Olympic Team Drug Test

Lamar Odom revealed in his new memoir that he used a fake penis to cheat on a drug test for the 2004 Olympics.

The former NBA star wrote in an excerpt from his book “Darkness to Light,” posted by People, that his elation over being chosen for the U.S. men’s basketball team for the Athens Olympics turned to panic when told he would be drug-tested. He had smoked way too much pot to pass legitimately, he said.

So, when a representative came to watch him submit a urine sample, Odom was prepared. He had purchased a prosthetic penis online, filled it with his trainer’s clean urine, and did his best acting to convince the witnessing agent that he was peeing with his actual penis.

“I unzipped my pants and carefully slid the fake penis through the zipper hole,” wrote Odom, the ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian. “To get the pee to come out of the tip, I had to squeeze the shaft repeatedly.”

He said he actually got away with it.

“He stuck a thermometer in the cup to gauge the temperature … satisfied that the pee was mine, said ‘Welcome to Team USA,’” Odom recalled, per People.

That 2004 basketball team was the last U.S. men’s squad to fall short of a gold medal at the summer games. Odom averaged 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the bronze-winning Americans.

Odom’s book, due out May 28, chronicles how drugs, infidelity and sexual addiction marred his life, culminating in a nearly fatal collapse at a Nevada brothel. In an excerpt published last week, he claimed he had sex with more than 2,000 women and often cheated on Kardashian.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Lamar Odom in action during the 2004 Olympics.