Lamar Odom Says He Had Sex With 2,000-Plus Women. 'It Wasn't A Big Deal'

"There were too many strippers to count," the troubled ex-NBA star and Kardashian spouse wrote in his new book acknowledging his sex addiction.

Former NBA star Lamar Odom claimed he had sex with more than 2,000 women and often cheated on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in a spiral of sex addiction.

“I am a sex addict,” Odom wrote in his upcoming memoir “Darkness To Light,” excerpted by People on Wednesday.

Among those he bedded, Odom wrote “there were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

