Lamar Odom Says He Had Sex With 2,000-Plus Women. 'It Wasn't A Big Deal'

Former NBA star Lamar Odom claimed he had sex with more than 2,000 women and often cheated on ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in a spiral of sex addiction.

“I am a sex addict,” Odom wrote in his upcoming memoir “Darkness To Light,” excerpted by People on Wednesday.

Among those he bedded, Odom wrote “there were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

In an interview with People accompanying the book peek, Odom said the infidelities discovered by Kardashian, whom he married in 2009, made him “shocked and embarrassed. I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. I wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

Odom wasn’t so regretful about hurting Kardashian in a 2018 “Mancave” interview in which he said he knew the marriage was kaput “when she was with her second or third NBA ball player.” Kardashian was seeing the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson at the time and had a child with him ― but later split over Thompson’s alleged cheating.

Us Weekly reported that neither Khloe nor the rest of the Kardashians have read Odom’s book. Despite the highly personal recollections, the family is “not worried about it,” an unnamed insider told the outlet.

Odom said sex triggered his cocaine abuse.

He’s “still an addict,” though drug-free, he wrote.