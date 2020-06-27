Brand New Lamborghini Totaled After Just 20 Minutes On The Road

A Lamborghini was totaled in Yorkshire, northern England, this week after just 20 minutes on the road.
West Yorkshire Police said a mechanical failure forced the brand new Huracan Spyder — reportedly worth around $250,000 — to stop on the M1 highway on Wednesday.
It was then “hit from behind by an innocent motorist” in a van, said police.
Neither driver was seriously injured in the accident, reported The Independent.
Police shared pictures of the wrecked car to Twitter on Wednesday, with the hashtag #couldhavecried:
