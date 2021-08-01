Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the marquee sprint gold to Italy for the first time.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs for the GOLD in the men's 100m final. Fred Kerley brings home the silver. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/fxvMGjIYHU — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 1, 2021

Even in a race with no clear favorites, Jacobs was a surprise. He topped America’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

The Jacobs victory left everyone outside Italy – and maybe some in the country, as well – letting out a collective “Who?”

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT via Getty Images Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs, at right, pictured winning the Olympic men's 100 meters, was born in El Paso, Texas, but moved to Italy as a young boy.

He was born in El Paso, Texas – the son of an American father and an Italian mother. He moved to Italy as a young boy when the U.S. military transferred his dad to South Korea. He was a long-jump specialist for years, and his biggest major success was an indoor 60-meter win at European champions.

Now, he’s on the same list with Bolt — an Olympic sprint champion.