'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Host Lamorne Morris Trolls Herschel Walker With 1 Scathing Question

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Lamorne Morris was as baffled as everyone else after Herschel Walker ― Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia ― gave his bizarre take on trees.

On Sunday, the former NFL player went into the strange aside while attacking the new climate legislation signed into law last week by President Joe Biden.

“They continue to try to fool you, like they’re helping you out, but they’re not,” Walker said. “They’re not helping you out because a lot of the money is going to trees. You know that, don’t you? They’re going to trees. We all love trees. Don’t we have enough trees around here?”

Morris fired back: “This me reminds me of that age-old question: If a tree falls in the forest and it lands on Herschel Walker’s head, would he have more or less brain damage?”

But Morris was also willing to admit that there might have been some missing context to Walker’s statement. Then he took a stab at providing it in his Tuesday night monologue.

It was a wild ride: