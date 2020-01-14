Lana Condor Says Fans Were 'Hurtful' To Her Boyfriend Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor revealed the emotional reason why she finally spoke out about her love life, explaining in a recent interview that fans of hers were being “hurtful” to her boyfriend.

In an interview published Tuesday in Teen Vogue, the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star described how she had wanted to help the movie’s buzz by encouraging fans to believe she was in a relationship with Noah Centineo, the actor who played her boyfriend in the movie. But she says a “switch” happened after fans couldn’t differentiate between her life as a real person and her life as movie character Lara Jean.

Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA via Getty Images Anthony De La Torre and Lana Condor attend the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2019.

The 22-year-old said that when fans discovered she wasn’t dating Centineo, but rather actor and musician Anthony De La Torre, they attacked him on social media.

“That was when I realized as much as I can show my love and my friendship to Noah … I can’t be that private with Anthony, because people are starting to be really hurtful to him,” she told the publication.

“He’s been by my side through everything. He’s such an amazing person and has been an integral part of me staying literally sane.”

Condor and De La Torre have been together since 2017, when they met at an event. The actor told Just Jared in 2019 that De La Torre’s pickup line was, “Hey, I’m Anthony. I thought I’d make a friend.”

Since the onslaught of internet hate, De La Torre has gotten to know Centineo and Jordan Fisher, who plays Condor’s new love interest in “P.S. I Still Love You,” the sequel to “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” set for release in February.

“It was so funny because Noah and Jordan met Anthony both at the same time,” Condor told Teen Vogue. “They came over to my house. It was so cute, because it almost felt like ... my three boyfriends all meeting each other.”