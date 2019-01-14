Getty Images

Lana Condor is joining the ranks of all the style stars we’ve loved before.

The actress, who gained widespread popularity after appearing in Netflix’s beloved rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” has been nailing it on the red carpet. And while she’s been in the public eye for only a few years ― her film debut came in 2016 with “X-Men: Apocalypse” ― Condor comes across as a total pro.

When it comes to her style choices, the 21-year-old clearly likes to experiment and have fun with her wardrobe. She’s not afraid to take risks with bold colors, prints, textures and silhouettes, and she somehow looks just as comfortable in a form-fitting gown as she does in pajama-inspired separates.

We have no doubt this Hollywood up-and-comer is a style star to watch for years to come. Check out some of her best fashion moments to date, and you’ll know just what we mean: