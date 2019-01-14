Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Lana Condor's Red Carpet Photos Show A Style Star In The Making

The "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" actress has been killing it.
By Julia Brucculieri
01/14/2019 05:45am ET
Getty Images

Lana Condor is joining the ranks of all the style stars we’ve loved before.

The actress, who gained widespread popularity after appearing in Netflix’s beloved rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” has been nailing it on the red carpet. And while she’s been in the public eye for only a few years ― her film debut came in 2016 with “X-Men: Apocalypse” ― Condor comes across as a total pro.

When it comes to her style choices, the 21-year-old clearly likes to experiment and have fun with her wardrobe. She’s not afraid to take risks with bold colors, prints, textures and silhouettes, and she somehow looks just as comfortable in a form-fitting gown as she does in pajama-inspired separates.

We have no doubt this Hollywood up-and-comer is a style star to watch for years to come. Check out some of her best fashion moments to date, and you’ll know just what we mean:

July 2015
Araya Diaz via Getty Images
Condor arrives at the Entertainment Weekly celebration at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 11.
August 2015
Earl Gibson III via Getty Images
The actress attends the Television Academy and SAG-AFTRA Host Cocktail Reception at Montage Beverly Hills on Aug. 27.
October 2015
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
The star attends the Knott's Scary Farm black carpet at Knott's Berry Farm on Oct. 1, in Buena Park, California.
October 2015
Amanda Edwards via Getty Images
At Teen Vogue's 13th Annual Young Hollywood Issue launch party on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles.
February 2016
David Livingston via Getty Images
Condor attends the Miss Me and Cosmopolitan's spring campaign launch event at The Terrace at Sunset Tower on Feb. 3 in West Hollywood.
April 2016
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
The actress attends the "Fresh Faces" party hosted by Marie Claire, celebrating the May issue cover stars on April 11 in Los Angeles.
April 2016
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Condor attends the "Girls to the Front" event benefiting Girls Rock Camp Foundation at Chateau Marmont on April 29 in Los Angeles.
May 2016
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
Condor attends a Global Fan Screening of "X-Men Apocalypse" at BFI IMAX on May 9 in London.
May 2016
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
Condor attends Nylon and BCBGeneration's annual Young Hollywood May issue event on May 12 in West Hollywood.
May 2016
Jimi Celeste via Getty Images
Lana Condor attends a special screening of "X-Men Apocalypse" at Entertainment Weekly on May 24 in New York City.
September 2016
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Condor arrives at Teen Vogue's event celebrating its 14th annual Young Hollywood Issue at Reel Inn on Sept. 23 in Malibu, California.
November 2016
Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images
Condor attends the premiere of "Patriots Day" at AFI Fest 2016 at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 17 in Hollywood.
May 2017
Barry King via Getty Images
Condor attends the premiere of Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" at Dolby Theatre on May 18 in Hollywood.
July 2018
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
The actress attends the Fandom Party during Comic-Con International 2018 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 19.
July 2018
Jerod Harris via Getty Images
Condor attends the "Deadly Class" press line during Comic-Con International 2018 on July 21 in San Diego.
August 2018
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
The actress visits the Build Series to discuss "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" at Build Studio on Aug. 13 in New York City.
August 2018
Raymond Hall via Getty Images
Condor is spotted walking in Midtown Manhattan on Aug. 14.
August 2018
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
The actress attends the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" New York screening at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Aug. 14.
August 2018
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Condor attends a screening of "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" at Arclight Cinemas Culver City on Aug. 16 in Culver City, California.
November 2018
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
The actress attends Vulture Festival Los Angeles 2018 at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 17.
November 2018
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Condor attends the Vulture Festival presented by AT&T at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Nov. 17.
December 2018
Sarah Morris via Getty Images
The actress attends the Teen Vogue Summit at 72andSunny on Dec. 1 in Los Angeles.
January 2019
Amanda Edwards via Getty Images
Condor arrives at the "Deadly Class" premiere screening at the Roxy Theatre on Jan. 3 in West Hollywood.
January 2019
Presley Ann via Getty Images
The actress attends the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 5.
January 2019
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Condor attends The Art of Elysium's 12th annual celebration on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles.
January 2019
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Condor attends the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes 2019 after-party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills.
January 2019
MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Condor out in New York City on Jan. 9.
January 2019
NBC via Getty Images
Actress Lana Condor walks onto the set of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Jan. 10 In New York City.
