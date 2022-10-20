With three albums since 2019, Lana Del Rey is one of the most prolific singer-songwriters in the game. Unfortunately for her fans and the pop star herself, her latest record might be in serious jeopardy — as Del Rey revealed in a private Instagram video that it was stolen.

“A few months ago, I parked my car on Melrose Place and I stepped away for a minute and the one time I left my backpack inside my car, someone broke all of the windows and took it,” Del Rey said Wednesday, per Pop Crave.

“Inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives,” she added.

While her musical work-in-progress being nicked was bad enough, Del Rey said her laptop also contained a 200-page manuscript she was drafting into a book for Simon & Schuster. She said she had to “remotely wipe the computer” — in the process losing her book draft, which wasn’t backed up to the cloud.

“Despite that, people are still able this week to remotely access my phone and leak our songs and personal photos,” Del Rey told her Instagram followers. “I just want to mention that despite all of this happening, I am confident in the record to come.”

Lana Del Rey reveals her laptop with 200-page book and new music was stolen from her car. pic.twitter.com/CxyUS8o7ou — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 20, 2022

The singer added that she doesn’t “like to share things that are not going to plan,” per the Los Angeles Times.

Del Rey deactivated her social media profiles in 2021 and has said she wants to control her online presence. She later returned with her private @honeymoon account.

The singer said this week that telling fans about her stolen backpack was “an update that I would obviously normally not give,” but she revealed this was the third time she’d been the victim of theft, and said she finally “wanted to address it.” While frustrating, the incident hasn’t robbed her of her focus.

“I really want to persist and make the best art I can, even if I have to start over with my book,” Del Rey said. “I won’t ever leave anything in the car again, even if it’s just for a moment ... I just want to bring it to light that it is hard, and there’s really nothing to be done.”

Del Rey does have new music on the way, however, and additionally worked on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album “Midnights.” In a recent video, Swift called Del Rey “one of the best musical artists ever.” Ultimately, Del Rey has only one request for fans anticipating her stolen album.