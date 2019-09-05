Lana Del Rey Slams Critic Of New Album, Says She's Not 'Uncooked'

Lana Del Rey had a few choice words for a critic who reviewed her latest album.

On Wednesday, writer Ann Powers tweeted a link to her review of “Norman Fucking Rockwell,” imploring readers to open their heart to “one more deep dive” into the artist’s “messy subconscious.”

Open your heart to one more deep dive into the @LanaDelRey thing https://t.co/LQcmAr4RSq — Bessie& Maybelle& Billie& Marian& Ella& Mary Lou& (@annkpowers) September 4, 2019

Powers said that Del Rey is “at her most instantly compelling, a pro asserting her future spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” but that the album is also “a repository of masochistic out-breaths and bad-girl flexes.” She wrote that Joni Mitchell was a “clear inspiration” in “Del Rey’s pursuit of legible expressiveness” but that, in comparison, the younger singer’s lyrics are “uncooked.”

Del Rey was apparently irritated by the review, and fired off two puzzling tweets at Powers.

In one, she insisted that there’s nothing “uncooked” about her, writing that she has “never had a persona” and “never needed one.”

Here’s a little sidenote on your piece – I don’t even relate to one observation you made about the music. There’s nothing uncooked about me. To write about me is nothing like it is to be with me. Never had a persona. Never needed one. Never will. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) September 5, 2019

Del Rey went on to lambast Powers and tell her to not “call yourself a fan” because her “gift is the warmth I live my life with and the self reflection I share generously.”

So don’t call yourself a fan like you did in the article and don’t count your editor one either – I may never never have made bold political or cultural statements before- because my gift is the warmth I live my life with and the self reflection I share generously. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) September 5, 2019

Well, it seems Lana isn’t pleased when she’s not reviewed the way she wants. HuffPost has reached out to Powers for further comment.