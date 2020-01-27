Lana Del Rey didn’t need a fancy designer to clothe her for the Grammys on Sunday ― she got her festive dress at the mall.

The singer’s album and single “Norman Fucking Rockwell” lost to Billie Eilish for Album of the Year and Song of the Year, but her not-couture silver-sequined gown won fans on the red carpet.

“I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress,” Del Rey told “Entertainment Tonight” in the clip below. “But I love it.”

LANA BOUGHT THIS AT THE MALL BYE pic.twitter.com/5zIyxNQQx9 — edgar (@ivorycricket) January 27, 2020

In the interview, which included boyfriend Sean Larkin, a police officer from A&E’s “Live PD,” Del Rey revealed that she did some tailoring on the spot. “A little mix and match. ... We’re making it all work,” she said.

People on Twitter agreed, noting that Del Rey’s off-the-rack move knocked it out of the park.

She’s just deadass doing what she wants and telling it like it is. I love that. — Jamie Lee Squirtis (@_catamaran) January 27, 2020

We have no choice but to stan — u buy me orange juice (@buy_juice) January 27, 2020

Jokes aside I love how down to earth she is she doesn’t need expensive custom designer dresses to look good or have a private jet — edgar (@ivorycricket) January 27, 2020

We have no choice but to stan — u buy me orange juice (@buy_juice) January 27, 2020

WHY WAS I LIT RALLY THINKING THAT I HAD SEEN THIS DRESS IN A DILLARD’S BEFORE LMFAOOOO — michelle (@YUCKYANGEL) January 27, 2020

I mean at the end of the day, she can wear what she wants, from who she wants. Whether it’s off the rack, on sale, designer, some sort of combination. You like what you like 🤷🏽‍♂️. It’s a pretty dress anyway. I wish I could wear it. — Antony (@arichardsonxc) January 27, 2020