Lance Bass Learns He And Britney Spears Are Related Via Ancestry Test

Turns out, Lance Bass and Britney Spears share more than just singing and dancing talents ― they’re also sixth cousins, once removed.

The family ties between the pop stars were revealed Monday on “2 Lies & A Leaf,” a YouTube series produced by the genealogy site Ancestry. Appearing on the show with husband Michael Turchin, Bass seemed ecstatic when Ancestry confirmed the (admittedly distant) connection.

“Look, I wanted to be related to the queen [of England],” the *NSYNC star said. “Well, now I’m related to the Queen of Pop.”

Though Spears spent most of her childhood in Kentwood, Louisiana, she was actually born in McComb, Mississippi, just 98 miles away from Bass’ hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.

Watch Bass’s appearance on “2 Lies & A Leaf” below.

Elsewhere in his Ancestry chat, Bass said he had felt an instant kinship with Spears that dated back to the start of their respective music careers in the late 1990s.

“I feel like she’s my little sister, and this whole time, she’s been my little cousin,” he said. “For some reason, I’ve always felt we looked like family, even when we were kids. ... She is like family to me, so the fact that we are blood-related is amazing.”

Bass has repeatedly sung Spears’ praises in recent years, even as the “Toxic” singer’s legal battle over her court-appointed conservatorship has dominated headlines worldwide.