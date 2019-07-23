Lance Bass Says He Came Out To Britney Spears On Her Wedding Night

Like many LGBTQ celebrities, Lance Bass opened up about his sexuality to family members and friends before doing so publicly.

In his case, one of those pals was none other than fellow pop star Britney Spears.

In a Monday appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the *NSYNC singer recalled the moment he came out as gay to Spears. The conversation took place in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2004 after Spears had tied the knot with childhood friend Jason Alexander in a quickie ceremony.

“It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason. So I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening,” said Bass, who tied the knot himself with husband Michael Turchin in December 2014. “She was a little upset once she realized what she had done.”

“And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset,” he continued. “So I took her to her room and we were sitting on the bed and she wouldn’t stop crying, so I was like, ‘I’m gay.’”

Turns out, Bass’ revelation lightened the mood, at least for a moment.

“It made her stop crying,” he said, noting that Spears ― whose marriage to Alexander would be annulled after a mere 55 hours ― was supportive. “She chuckled.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bass opened up about *NSYNC’s performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella in April.

“When Ariana Grande calls and says, ‘Hey, will you perform at Coachella on the main stage,’ you say yes,” he said, adding that the noticeably absent Justin Timberlake wanted to be part of the gig “but he was on tour.”

As to whether *NSYNC would ever follow in the footsteps of Spears and Christina Aguilera by headlining a Las Vegas residency, Bass said, “I would like that, because I’m having babies next year, so it would be nice to be in one place. But I don’t know if the guys would want a Vegas residency or a stadium tour.”

Watch Lance Bass recall coming out to Britney Spears below: