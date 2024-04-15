Lance Bass Reveals Sweet Gift Elton John Sent Him After He Came Out As Gay

Lance Bass revealed that Elton John sent him a sweet gift after the *NSYNC star came out as gay in 2006.
Bass, in an interview for People’s 50th anniversary issue, reflected on the time he publicly opened up about his sexuality in the magazine and noted how the music icon later showed his support.
“The most fun thing I got after I came out was a nice gift basket — I think on my front step — and it was from Elton John basically saying, ‘Welcome to the club,’” said Bass, who reportedly married his partner Michael Turchin in the same weekend that John wed David Furnish in 2014.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I got a welcome basket from the king of the gay mafia.’ I’m like, ‘I’m in!’ I thought that was the most fun, welcoming basket you could ever get.”
Bass told the magazine that he worried he’d face the “complete death” of his career for coming out.
“That’s always what I was told: ‘If you come out, you’re done,’” Bass said.
The *NSYNC singer said he chose to “rip the band-aid off” and open up about his sexuality before noting how “everything” in his life changed on that day ― mostly for good.
“I didn’t expect how positive the rest of the world would treat it,” he said.
“The industry said, oh, well, we can’t use you now. But the public — they made it such a positive thing. Once I was able to see that reaction, it made me feel so good that I wasn’t going to be hated.”