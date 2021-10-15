Lance Bass And Michael Turchin Welcome Twins Violet And Alexander

Lance Bass is officially a doting dad of two.

The *NSYNC star announced on Instagram that he and husband Michael Turchin had welcomed a daughter, Violet Betty, and a son, Alexander James, on Wednesday via a surrogate.

Advertisement

“The baby dragons have arrived!!” Bass wrote. “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

Turchin, a visual artist, echoed those sentiments with a similar post on his Instagram.

“They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with,” he wrote.

In June, Bass and Turchin revealed that they were expecting twins with a spooky, Halloween-themed TikTok video.

Advertisement

Speaking to People that same month, Bass opened up about his journey to fatherhood after several surrogacy attempts and a miscarriage.

“We always knew we wanted at least two kids, it would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being,” he said. “I think it’s just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime, we’ll be able to see the whole world be able to do this.”

Bass also told People that he and Turchin hoped they could offer “a blueprint” for other LGBTQ couples who want to become parents.

“There are not many great examples of gay couples having families in the public eye,” he explained. “We knew that we wanted to be very open and transparent with our experience because we wanted gay couples to be able to relate to us and say, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going through that too.’ Or like, ‘Oh, now that’s, hopefully, what we can do.’”