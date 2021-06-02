Lance Bass Announces He's Expecting Twins In Spookiest Way Imaginable

Parenthood is scary ― but not this scary!

Pop star Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin crafted a mini-horror film trailer for TikTok on Tuesday that ultimately revealed the two are expecting twins. The dread builds as they investigate a mysterious presence in their house before the sweet reveal of “two buns in the oven.”

Bass, the former bass singer for boy band NSYNC who married Turchin in 2014, confirmed to People that the two were awaiting the arrival of a boy and a girl via surrogacy. The twins are due around Halloween ― the inspiration for the scary vid.

While technically the babies are expected in early November, “I need them to get here before Halloween, because I need them to be Halloween babies,” Bass told People. “They have no choice but to love Halloween because I’m obsessed and they’re going to be obsessed.”

In March 2020 the couple’s hopes of starting a family were dashed when their surrogate had a miscarriage.