What's Hot

Seth Meyers Is Absolutely Repulsed By New Claim About Ron DeSantis

Robert Blake’s Son Slams Jimmy Kimmel Over Oscars Joke About His Late Father

'Jeopardy!' Fans Dispute Show's Rulings In Recent Episode

Jimmy Kimmel Goes To Town On Donald Trump's New Lawyer

YouTube Restores Donald Trump's Channel

I Tried A Supposedly Miraculous Weight Loss Treatment. It Ruined My Life.

Princeton Player In Iconic Photo Jumps For Joy Again As Coach In Tourney Shocker

These Are The Signs That Someone Has Been Roofied

Oklahoma Strikes Down Bill Aiming To End Corporal Punishment For Disabled Students

Protests Erupt In France Over Push To Increase Retirement Age

COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid Moves Closer To Full FDA Approval

Could A Ban On TikTok Hurt Democrats?

Entertainment obituaryLance Reddick

'The Wire' Star Lance Reddick Dies At 60

The actor starred in several movies, including in the “John Wick” franchise, and had a standout role as Lt. Cedric Daniels in “The Wire.”
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Lance Reddick has died, according to media reports. He was 60.

Reddick was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, Variety and TMZ reported. His cause of death is unclear.

The actor starred in several movies, including in the “John Wick” franchise, but was perhaps most notable in his role as Lt. Cedric Daniels in “The Wire,” a dark drama tackling crime and policing in the city of Baltimore, where Reddick is originally from.

“It’s such a milestone in television history that it would be foolish of me to be anything other than honored to be a part of it,” Reddick said of his time on “The Wire” in a 2012 interview.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related

obituaryLance Reddick
Go To Homepage
Sebastian Murdock - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community