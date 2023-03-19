What's Hot

Lance Reddick's Wife Stephanie Reddick Shares Touching Tribute To Late Husband

"Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories," wrote Stephanie Reddick, who married "The Wire" actor in 2011.
Ben Blanchet

Stephanie Reddick, wife of late actor Lance Reddick, reflected on fans’ support for her and her family just one day after her husband’s death.

Lance Reddick, 60, was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday. He died suddenly from “natural causes,” his publicist told multiple news outlets. TMZ was first to report on the actor’s death.

He was known for several roles during his career including his time as Lt. Cedric Daniels in “The Wire,” as Charon in the “John Wick” movies and his voice role as Commander Zavala in the video games “Destiny” as well as “Destiny 2.”

Stephanie Reddick, who married the actor in 2011, thanked his fans on Saturday and noted that he “was taken from us far too soon.”

“Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game.”

Several stars including “John Wick” actor Keanu Reeves and “The Wire” creator David Simon have paid tribute to Reddick following the news of his death.

“The Wire” actor Wendell Pierce, in a Twitter post, referred to Reddick as “a man of great strength and grace” on Friday.

“As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class,” wrote Pierce.

“An sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family. An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

The actor is survived by his wife as well as his children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

