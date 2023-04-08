Lance Reddick’s Attorney Calls Official Cause Of Death ‘Inconsistent’ With Actor’s Lifestyle

The official cause of death for Lance Reddick, who died of ischemic heart disease in March, is being openly contested by his attorney, James Hornstein — who remains unconvinced that “the most physically fit person” he ever knew died at 60 from hardened arteries.

“Lance was the most physically fit person I’ve ever known,” Hornstein told ET on Friday. “He exercised daily at his home gym, including extensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work away from home.”

Advertisement

Hornstein added that Reddick “ate as if a dietician was monitoring his every meal.”

“The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle,” he told the outlet. “On behalf of [his wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

Hornstein deemed the cause of death suspect as a result of Reddick's healthy lifestyle. Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press

Hornstein told ET that “the coroner statement on the death certificate is not a result of an autopsy,” however. He added that “no autopsy was performed” on Reddick and that “no medical examination of Lance during his lifetime ever indicated such conditions.”

Advertisement

Reddick was cremated, making any future autopsy impossible. Hornstein continues to represent Reddick’s grieving widow, who recently expressed her appreciation for his fans — who reportedly held an honorary session of “Destiny 2,” his favorite video game.

“Lance was taken from us far too soon,” wrote Stephanie. “Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support, and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them.”