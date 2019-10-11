10-Year-Old's Pep Talk To His Football Team Wins The Internet

The kid’s a little Knute Rockne.

Video of 10-year-old Lane Bridges went viral this week for the pep talk he delivered to his Mavericks youth football team of Eastland, Texas, before the big game. (See the clip below.)

Lane weighs just 66 pounds, but his words packed an inspirational wallop. The team won, 6-0, the New York Post reported.

“They played as great as they could,” Lane said Friday on Fox News.

It must have been Lane’s plea for his team’s players to stay “determinated” while convincing them they could even win in New England in the snow.

This kid has it figured out! No matter your size or make up you lead they will follow. Players must lead programs! pic.twitter.com/R3ICyqMcvM — Chase Richardson (@coach_crich) October 8, 2019

Lane’s a reserve on the team, but clearly he’s a first-string leader.

“You’ll see Lane in his uniform cheering the loudest,” Lane’s mom, Courtney Bridges, told “Today.” “When the kids come off the field he gives them a big pat on the back and tells them they did a great job.”

Bridges added that her son “doesn’t let his size stop him from doing anything. All Lane wants is for everybody to believe in themselves.”

Looks like mission accomplished.

Lane has been invited to deliver a pregame speech to a local high school varsity team, CBS in New York reported in the segment above.

Perhaps it was Lane’s New England line, but his impassioned speech got the attention of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champ liked Lane’s video on Instagram, Lane’s mom told “Today.”