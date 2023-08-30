That Expensive Japanese Moisturizer Has A Very Affordable Lookalike

“I started using this product when taking Isotretinoin. I’m currently 6 mos. post medication and my skin still loves it. It provides the perfect amount of hydration and does not irritate my sensitive, normal skin. For my blemish prone friends, don’t be fraud to try cream moisturizer!” — JamJam29

“I got a free sample of this awhile ago and it changed my life. A good moisturizer was something I was really missing from my routine. I used this for a week and I knew I had to get it. I have pretty normal skin, get oily in my t-zone in the summer and lean fry in the winter and this is perfect! I have extremely acne prone skin and so I am pretty careful with skincare especially dewy skincare products like this. But this is hydrating without being heavy and it greatly improved my skin texture and hyperpigmentation!” — Psalm Kai

“Love love. I’ve tried a lot of moisturizer from crazy expensive to the cheaper stuff. This stuff seriously feels like silk going on and penetrates deep into skin to really moisture. You feel the dryness of your skin just completely absorb this stuff. It feels so amazing, and feels like it moisturizers 2-3 layers of skin, no oily or sticky, dry feeling after application. I will definitely be buying again!” — Jeanie Bailey

“Boughten it 4 times now. I have acne prone combination skin. It’s light and moisturizing at the same time. Doesn’t have a matte finish but doesn’t make me oily either. Hasn’t broken me out. Leaves my skin super soft! Has a nice light scent. Love this cream.” — Em

“Amazing bang for your buck. Purchased this on Amazon prime and the price and quality of this product was great! I love this cream and the brand.” — Kyla K

“This moisturizer is the best I’ve ever used. It’s lightweight and penetrates well. I have mature skin with lines developing on each side of my mouth. This not only keeps my skin from appearing dry, but it has also reduced the appearance of these lines. I will definitely purchase again.” — Kandco

“I’m amazed. So this is probably one of the best moisturizer I’ve tried lately. And it’s just after 1 use. Most moisturizer I’ve been using lately were heavy weighted & leaving my skin oily after a couple of hours-not that one! Application is so satisfying and together with the aftermath of the night mask laneige effect .... Obsessed. Plumped & radiant skin. Definitely recommended, just like any laneige product it is a huge success. Can’t wait to see the long term effect” — Maya