That Expensive Japanese Moisturizer Has A Very Affordable Lookalike

As much as I love luxury beauty products, there’s something ultra-satisfying about finding nearly identical items for a fraction of the price. And while there is truth in the maxim that you get what you pay for, we can’t deny the fact that there are myriad products floating around the skin care sphere with near-identical formulas at wildly different price points — it makes it difficult to justify a splurge-y purchase. That said, it is still important to be discerning and search for alternatives that have been thoroughly vetted so that you can rest assured they won’tocause adverse reactions, whether it’s a moisturizer, a hair care product, makeup or body cream.
One such product is the incredibly popular Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream moisturizer. It has a relatively similar ingredient list, texture and finish tp Tatcha’s $72 cult-favorite Water Cream, but costs significantly less money. It’s a deliciously hydrating yet surprisingly lightweight cream packed with ingredients that have anti-aging benefits.
If you’ve been eyeing the Tatcha moisturizer but are reluctant to drop the cash, consider giving the cloud-like Laneige cream a whirl.
It uses ingredients like blue hyaluronic acid, squalane and ceramides to drench the skin in long-lasting, nourishing hydration that can help to strengthen the skin’s natural moisture barrier and replenish dry, parched skin. It can even help to even out skin tone and texture, revitalizing dull or irritated skin.
The texture of the cream itself is silky smooth and light, so you get all the benefits of a rich, sumptuous cream without a greasy or heavy feeling. Like the Tatcha moisturizer, this one also contains deep-sea algae, which can lead to a more radiant complexion.
Those who, like me, have breakout-prone or oily skin and balk at hydrating products can rest easy. It features a hypoallergenic formulation and won’t cause oil production to go into overdrive. Many acne-prone reviewers pointed out that they’ve had no adverse effects.
If you’re tempted by the notion of a more affordable Tatcha cream, then do your skin a favor and try it out for yourself. Prices start at $23 for a mini size, so you can take this moisturizer out for a spin and see how you like it before you pay full price. Either way, you’ll be saving megabucks when compared to a luxury option. Take a look at the glowing reviews below and hit “add to cart.”
Promising reviews from Amazon and Sephora:
“I started using this product when taking Isotretinoin. I’m currently 6 mos. post medication and my skin still loves it. It provides the perfect amount of hydration and does not irritate my sensitive, normal skin. For my blemish prone friends, don’t be fraud to try cream moisturizer!” — JamJam29
“I got a free sample of this awhile ago and it changed my life. A good moisturizer was something I was really missing from my routine. I used this for a week and I knew I had to get it. I have pretty normal skin, get oily in my t-zone in the summer and lean fry in the winter and this is perfect! I have extremely acne prone skin and so I am pretty careful with skincare especially dewy skincare products like this. But this is hydrating without being heavy and it greatly improved my skin texture and hyperpigmentation!” — Psalm Kai
“Love love. I’ve tried a lot of moisturizer from crazy expensive to the cheaper stuff. This stuff seriously feels like silk going on and penetrates deep into skin to really moisture. You feel the dryness of your skin just completely absorb this stuff. It feels so amazing, and feels like it moisturizers 2-3 layers of skin, no oily or sticky, dry feeling after application. I will definitely be buying again!” — Jeanie Bailey
“Boughten it 4 times now. I have acne prone combination skin. It’s light and moisturizing at the same time. Doesn’t have a matte finish but doesn’t make me oily either. Hasn’t broken me out. Leaves my skin super soft! Has a nice light scent. Love this cream.” — Em
“Amazing bang for your buck. Purchased this on Amazon prime and the price and quality of this product was great! I love this cream and the brand.” — Kyla K
“This moisturizer is the best I’ve ever used. It’s lightweight and penetrates well. I have mature skin with lines developing on each side of my mouth. This not only keeps my skin from appearing dry, but it has also reduced the appearance of these lines. I will definitely purchase again.” — Kandco
“I’m amazed. So this is probably one of the best moisturizer I’ve tried lately. And it’s just after 1 use. Most moisturizer I’ve been using lately were heavy weighted & leaving my skin oily after a couple of hours-not that one! Application is so satisfying and together with the aftermath of the night mask laneige effect .... Obsessed. Plumped & radiant skin. Definitely recommended, just like any laneige product it is a huge success. Can’t wait to see the long term effect” — Maya