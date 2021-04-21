“Since lanolin is also a thick and waxy substance, those who use it should avoid ingesting it at all costs,” Chimento said. “Unlike lighter lip products, people using lanolin should not excessively lick their lips, as lanolin buildup in the intestines can cause diarrhea and vomiting.”

What are some good alternatives?

If you’re prone to chapped lips and lanolin isn’t for you, there are other products and ingredients that may help as well.

“Chapped lips are due to deficiency of moisture and an inability to lock in moisture,” Chang said. “It is important to use products that have a balance of humectants to attract water and hydrate, emollients to soften and soothe the skin, and occlusives to lock in moisture.”

Chang recommends lip products with hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, shea butter, beeswax and petrolatum. Chimento also advised using products with shea butter to moisturize chapped lips, like First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Lip Therapy.

“Shea butter is formulated with high levels of fatty acids and can penetrate the skin easily when applied topically,” she said. “Shea butter is also anti-inflammatory, which makes it a helpful option for those suffering from eczema or other irritative conditions. Similar to shea butter, hemp seed oil consists of omega fatty acids and other nutrients to keep lips moisturized and relieve pain from cracked lips.”

In addition to shea butter, Frank recommended petrolatum, honey, castor oil and sunscreen with either zinc or titanium.

“My go-to secret for dry chapped lips is using a very gentle glycolic acid for a few minutes followed by a lip moisturizer with either shea butter, lanolin or petroleum,” he noted. “Glycolic acid will penetrate deep enough for cell turnover and allow the dry skin to slough off. This is best done overnight and works like magic.”

Meanwhile, Nazarian is a fan of good old-fashioned Vaseline, which offers several “Lip Therapy” products.

“Use it as the final step in your skin care routine,” she advised. “Because if you apply it first, instead of last, it will prevent absorption of additional products.”

Of course, if lanolin is the ingredient for you, there are also many lip product options. We’ve rounded up a few below (including a nipple cream with a cult following as a balm).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.