“Several pockets and compartments to store items, and well cushioned backpack. I love the quality as well, very well padded and easy to organize. I especially like amount of smaller to medium pockets on the front for my phone, and larger one for other necessities. The interior is amazingly spacious, I’m able to fit my laptop, iPad, binder, and 5 subject notebooks along with a large water bottle. I’m so pleased with this purchase, I purchased the 15.5 and have all this space, so I’m sure the larger one could fit even more items. The charging extension is a bonus, I haven’t used it yet, but love having the option with its own pocket to insert a battery pack. Very happy with this purchase.” — Amazon customer

“This is a fantastic backpack! I bought it to replace an Ogio I had for around 6 years, so I was nervous about this one at first. But I have to say, I think I like this one more than my old one. I love all the nice organizational pockets this has, and there’s even a slot in the laptop compartment that fits my charger and brick! I have an Alienware m17, and it fits perfectly in the padded laptop pocket. The backpack is made of what feels like a very durable canvas like material. The zippers are smooth, which is good and bad, especially on the laptop part, which could flop open if you’re not careful. The straps are comfy and the bonus “secret” pocket on the bottom of the bag is a nice bonus. In fact, there’s a few hidden pockets on this thing! This backpack would be fantastic for traveling, especially since it has loops you can put luggage locks on. I use it as an everyday bag for work, and it certainly serves me well. I highly recommend this backpack!” — Sophie

“I purchased this to use in place of my laptop bag and purse for use on a flight across the US. It was the best decision I made! It was great to consolidate those items and had a place for everything I needed. Was not heavy and was very east to carry and navigate across the airports.

I have decided to use it on a daily basis going back and forth to and from work! I would highly highly recommend this backpack.

Side note: I chose the gray color so that it would not show dirt as I knew I would have to set it on the floor while traveling. It that is not a concern there are lots of beautiful colors to choose from!” — Tamera