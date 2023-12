A memory foam desk with a USB light

A real bright idea, this high-quality lap desk has all the bells and whistles. With a USB light, a slot for your electronics, an ergonomic wrist rest and a sliding mini surface with a smaller slot for your phone or mouse, this baby will keep you organized even if you're just surfing the web for fun. The memory foam base feels comfortable on your lap and offers extra stability as you write or type.: "No one had wrote a review, I guess I will be the first. This thing is awesome! I bought this for my dad who will watch tv and work on it laptop or tablet. The first thing he said was “you better get your mom one of these, because she is going to try and steal it from me”. This takes 4 AA batteries. This is nice because you don’t have to charge it…or another added cord that you will end up losing. The light is bright, but not crazy bright. Just enough to add light so can see what you are doing, but not enough that the person next to you will get a sunburn. :) You can take the light off and it has a little pocket you can put it in and it is out of the way. It doesn’t feel cheap at all. The foam is nice. The mouse pad part will pull out on either side. Perfect if you are left handed or right handed." — onthephone