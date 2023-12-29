ShoppinghomeTech work from home

The Best Lap Desks For Working (Or Watching Movies) Reclined In Bed

These desks and tables can help you keep your neck and wrists at a comfortable level while reclined.
Memory foam pillow and lying desk with a light.
Sometimes “work from home” is more like work from the couch. Or your bed. Or your favorite lounge chair with worn-in armrests. To help you stay comfortable as you send emails or catch up on the news, we rounded up the best-rated lap desks and side tables for using a computer while reclined.

Whether you’re diligently working away or tirelessly scrolling for a vintage lampshade on eBay, these desks and tables can help you keep your neck and wrists at a comfortable level. They can also help if your laptop gets too hot while you’re clacking away and becomes uncomfortable to put directly on your lap.

Many of the options also work great for folks with limited mobility for eating, crafting or just holding necessities nearby. If you like to keep a selection of drinks around at all times or need a place to keep your latest knitting project as you marathon your new favorite series, a portable lap desk may be the perfect thing.

1
Amazon
An adjustable lap desk with two cushions
With the ability to change heights, this lightweight lap desk lets you find the most comfortable angle for your wrists and neck. It can be used as a drawing or writing desk or can hold your computer or tablet, whether you're in the car, hanging in bed or working off the coffee table. Weighing less than two pounds, it's easy to take with you up or down stairs and is light enough to be used by the whole family.

Promising review: "I recently bought a new laptop, and it was getting warm when I put it on a pillow on my lap or flat on my bed, so I decided to get this so it could properly ventilate. I'm so glad I did. It's much more comfortable to use than I had expected. I love how easy it is to adjust. The cushions on the bottom feel nice, and the material keeps it from slipping around. I actually bought two by accident, but I'm keeping both because I want a separate one for my livingroom. It's exactly what I needed. Highly recommend this." — Melinda Lloyd
$20.39+ at Amazon
2
Target
A memory foam desk with a USB light
A real bright idea, this high-quality lap desk has all the bells and whistles. With a USB light, a slot for your electronics, an ergonomic wrist rest and a sliding mini surface with a smaller slot for your phone or mouse, this baby will keep you organized even if you're just surfing the web for fun. The memory foam base feels comfortable on your lap and offers extra stability as you write or type.

Promising review: "No one had wrote a review, I guess I will be the first. This thing is awesome! I bought this for my dad who will watch tv and work on it laptop or tablet. The first thing he said was “you better get your mom one of these, because she is going to try and steal it from me”. This takes 4 AA batteries. This is nice because you don’t have to charge it…or another added cord that you will end up losing. The light is bright, but not crazy bright. Just enough to add light so can see what you are doing, but not enough that the person next to you will get a sunburn. :) You can take the light off and it has a little pocket you can put it in and it is out of the way. It doesn’t feel cheap at all. The foam is nice. The mouse pad part will pull out on either side. Perfect if you are left handed or right handed." — onthephone
$56.96 at Target
3
Amazon
An over-the bed table to hold all your things
If you really like to spread out, try this 82-inch-long table that promises to fit over a queen or king-sized bed. The size is adjustable and it's also equipped with wheels to easily shift it into place.

Promising review: "its exactly what I wanted. I work from home so working in bed is a must. this table is sturdy and rolls to my liking. one downside is I wish it was more space that's because im extra and have more than 2 screens around me." — Kashawn
$119.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An adjustable bamboo desk table with a sliding drawer
This bamboo option gives you the ease of a classic bed tray with some added techy perks and a warm wood finish. The larger portion of the table is adjustable and has ventilation letting you get your computer, tablet or book to a comfortable level for your wrists and eyesight. It has a pull-out drawer on the side to hold a charger or your headphones and a section for your drink at the top right.

Promising review: "I utterly adore it. Quite practical for studying in any location. Legs conform or modify the table to accommodate various heights. The top can be adjusted to various heights or laid flat, depending on the object being worked on. A side compartment is an ideal location to keep a few paper clips or pens/pencils. Beyond perfect!!!" — Jennifer McGuire
$22.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A folding breakfast-style table that works great for tech
A classic "breakfast in bed" type tray with folding legs, this portable lap desk is easy to move and store. Pop the legs up to have the tray lifted if you're in bed or sitting down or them in to use the table top as a hard surface if you're sitting on the floor. With round edges and an easy-to-clean surface, this could be a great option for kiddos doing crafts or playing games as well.

Promising review: "I really bought this desk because I started school and needed something for my laptop. I have been able to use in the bed and on the couch. I was even able to use it as a food ttable. It sits comfortably over me. I would definitely buy again!" — Arry
$19.99 at Amazon
6
Wayfair
A moveable side table on wheels
Versatility is the name of the game with this adjustable, moveable bedside table. It works as an end table for a chair or couch or can be used as a side desk in bed. Some reviews mention using this in a home office to hold up an extra monitor while others use it for eating or reading on the couch. The wheels make it super easy to pull in close to you, even when you're at a chair or couch and to pull out when you need to get up.

Promising review: "Great living room desk for when Im teleworking and have to keep an eye on my kid. Very sturdy." — Desiree Jean
$38.11 at Wayfair
7
Amazon
A non-fussy flat portable desk with a pillow
A media slot at the top for your phone, tablet, eReader or other device makes this the perfect lightweight holder for reading or watching things in bed. It has a useful handle on the top and a supportive wrist rest to keep your arms at a comfortable position. The memory foam lap cushion conforms to you and will keep your device steady and level whether you use it on your lap or a real table.

Promising review: "I love it ! I use it to do my homework while in bed or on my couch and the cushion underneath is nice and soft." — celia
$19.99 at Amazon

