After a year-plus working from home, people are heading back into offices, slowly but surely.

As with many workers, I’ll be commuting while carrying my laptop and other desk needs on the days I go into the office. So I’ll need a trustworthy bag that can hold my work gear without breaking my back. And because I’m *of a certain age,* it occurred to me that a backpack might be a good choice.

As such, I did a little online window browsing so you don’t have to, and found a selection of backpacks that are big enough for laptops, and stylish enough that you’ll feel practically fancy leaving the house again (even if you pair the bag with athleisure). I even bought one of them myself after much deliberation.

Happy shopping!