16 Laptop-Friendly Backpacks For The Back-At-Work Commuter

Chic bags you'll be happy to carry to and fro.

After a year-plus working from home, people are heading back into offices, slowly but surely.

As with many workers, I’ll be commuting while carrying my laptop and other desk needs on the days I go into the office. So I’ll need a trustworthy bag that can hold my work gear without breaking my back. And because I’m *of a certain age,* it occurred to me that a backpack might be a good choice.

As such, I did a little online window browsing so you don’t have to, and found a selection of backpacks that are big enough for laptops, and stylish enough that you’ll feel practically fancy leaving the house again (even if you pair the bag with athleisure). I even bought one of them myself after much deliberation.

Happy shopping!

1
Everlane ReNew 15" Transit Backpack
Everlane
This water-resistant backpack is big enough to hold a 15" laptop, and has external and internal water bottle pockets. It also comes in black, dark gray and peat.

Get the Everlane ReNew 15 Inch Transit Backpack for $78.
2
Sol and Selene
Sol & Selene
I love the marble look of this water-repellent nylon backpack. It has a padded internal computer sleeve and loads of other pockets, too.

Get the Sol and Selene Motivator backpack in Black Marble for $90.
3
Lululemon's Everyday Backpack
Lululemon
I love the golden color of Lululemon's Everyday backpack (though it also comes in four other colors). It's made of water-repellent fabric, has an exterior water bottle pocket and it can hold a 16" laptop.

Get the Lululemon Everyday Backpack for $98.
4
J. Stark Sentinel
J. Stark
I stumbled upon J. Stark when I went to Charleston a few years ago, and now I want all the things they make. This backpack has a waxed canvas roll top (so it's waterproof) and a reinforced bottom, and comes in loads of other colors. It has an interior laptop pocket, as well as numerous other pockets throughout.

Get the J. Stark Sentinel backpack for $175.
5
Lo & Sons
Lo & Sons
This nylon backpack practically does it all. Wear it as a backpack or a tote; it has a laptop compartment, and well-thought-out pockets to keep you organized throughout the day.

Get the Lo & Sons Rowledge for $232.50.
6
Kaya Laptop Backpack
Calpak
This faux leather backpack was made specifically to schlep a 15" laptop, and comes in a wide variety of colors.

Get the Calpak Kaya Laptop for $118.
7
Matt & Nat Colton Backpack
Matt & Nat
I love this brand -- I have an awesome fanny pack from them that I wear practically every time I leave the house these days. The backpack is vegan and cruelty-free, and the interior linings are made from 100% recycled water bottles. This bag has a 13" padded laptop pocket, and also comes in tan and a pretty forest green.

Get the Matt & Nat Colton Vegan Backpack for $155.
8
Cuyana Large Leather Backpack
Cuyana
I love that this bag can be carried as a backpack or a shoulder bag. It's made from Italian leather and can hold a 15" laptop.

Get the Cuyana Large Leather Backpack for $450.
9
Caraa Sport Stratus Backpack
Caraa Sport
This waterproof nylon backpack claims to be "light as air." There are 15 pockets in this thing, plus a separate 15" laptop sleeve. It also comes in 7 other bright colors.

Get the Caraa Sport Stratus backpack for $150.
10
IraBagsStore Everyday Backpack
IraBags
I found this Serbian bag maker on Instagram and love her simple, modern style. This bag is vegan leather and waterproof and is hand-washable.

Get the IraBagsStore Everyday Backpack for $95.21.
11
Tumi Carson Backpack
Tumi
The classic luggage brand also makes backpacks, including this nylon backpack that can fit a 16" Macbook and loads of other daily essentials. It also has a water-resistant water bottle pocket.

Get the Tumi Carson Backpack for $395.
12
State Bags Kane Kids
State Bags
OK yes, this is technically a kids' backpack, but it's made of coated cotton, fits a 15" laptop and has pockets galore, so it seems pretty grownup to me.

Get the State Bags Kane Kids Large for $100.
13
Knomo London Beaux Leather 14" Laptop Backpack
Knomo
I know several people who have these bags and they all will vouch for the brand's quality and looks. This backpack is made of full-grain leather, comes with a padded 14" laptop pocket and enough room to hold all your other day at the office essentials.

Get the Knomo London Beaux Leather 14" Leather Backpack for $393.
14
MZ Wallace Top Handle Backpack
MZ Wallace
The Top Handle backpack has a luggage sleeve, a phone pocket, six additional pockets and can fit a 15" laptop. I love the gold hardware touch, too.

Get the MZ Wallace Top Handle Backpack for $265.
15
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
Dagne Dover
The backpack that everyone on Instagram seems to have. It's made of neoprene, can fit a 16" laptop and is water-resistant and hand-washable. Plus it comes in a variety of fun colors.

Get the Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack for $149.
16
Rains MSN Bag
Rains
I ultimately settled on the Rains MSN bag for a number of reasons. First, I saw a woman on the subway wearing one of these pre-pandemic, and loved how it sat flatly on her back. So in-obtrusive!

I did a bit of digging and found the MSN style and bought it for the following reasons: 1) The price was right at $95. 2) It's waterproof. 3) It has an interior laptop pocket. 4) It's chic.

Get the Rains MSN bag for $95.
