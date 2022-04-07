LaQuedra Edwards won $10 million in the California lottery after “some rude person” bumped her, forcing her to push the wrong vending machine button for a Scratchers ticket she had no intention of buying.

But that ticket turned out to be oh so right.

Edwards was driving on the freeway later when she realized the $30 ticket had reaped the top prize, she said in a statement posted Wednesday.

“I almost crashed my car,” she joked. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right.”

Edwards, who plans to buy a house and start a nonprofit venture, said she is “still in shock.”

“All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, “I’m rich!”

Edward purchased her ticket at a Vons Supermarket in Tarzana, which received $50,000 for selling the big winner.

The person who bumped into Edwards and “didn’t say a thing” as he walked out the supermarket door would perhaps still be speechless if he discovered her twist of fate.